Incoming governor general meets with Queen for first time
Canadian Governor General Designate Julie Payette, left, meets Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a private audience at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Wednesday Sept. 20, 2017. (Andrew Milligan/Pool via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 20, 2017 6:17AM CST
Canada's incoming Governor General has had her first audience with the Queen.
The Governor General's office says Julie Payette met with Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in Scotland.
The Queen has bestowed several orders on Payette, including an Extraordinary Companion of the Order of Canada
The retired Canadian astronaut is scheduled to meet with Prince Charles later today.
She will officially take Gov. Gen. David Johnston's role on Oct. 2