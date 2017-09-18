

CTV Winnipeg





Increased boat inspections helping to protect waterways: province

The province says they inspected more boats in 2017 compared to last year, leading to less contamination from invasive species.

As of mid-September, the province said they inspected just over 8,000 watercrafts this year alone, compared with just over 5,000 in 2016.

They said the goal of the inspection program is to “protect Manitoba waterways from aquatic invasive species such as zebra mussels.”

Only 12 per cent of the boats inspected this year required decontamination, the province said.

Inspection stations have been set up across the province, including in Selkirk Park, Headingley, Eriksdale, Swan River, and The Pas.

When transporting boats over land, the province encourages owners to leave the drain plugs open. They also recommend draining all water from the motor and bilge pumps, and to remove any aquatic species, plants, or mud before launching.

The watercraft inspection program runs until Oct. 30.

A full schedule can be found at www.manitoba.ca/stopthespread