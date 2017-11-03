

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit is asking for help in the investigation into a deadly hit and run.

23-year-old Cody Severight died October 10, after being fatally hit by a vehicle on Main Street and Sutherland Avenue. A Winnipeg police officer is facing charges related to the collision.

The IIU is attempting to identify an individual who was crossing Main Street at the intersection, from east to west, and was with Severight before and at the time of the collision.

The IIU is also trying to track down a dark-coloured extended cab pickup truck that was stopped at the scene.

The IIU is asking anyone who may know the identity of this individual, or who has information that may assist this investigation, to contact the agency toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.