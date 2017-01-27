

Cameron MacLean, CTV Winnipeg





Indigenous leaders accused Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister of sowing division between rural residents and indigenous hunters after he again used loaded language to describe conflict over the practice of night hunting.

In an interview with Maclean’s while on vacation at his home in Costa Rica, reporter Nancy Macdonald asked Pallister about the debate over the practice of hunting at night.

“Young Indigenous men -- a preponderance of them are offenders, with criminal records -- are going off shooting guns in the middle of the night. It doesn’t make sense,” he’s quoted as saying.

This comes after Pallister was recorded during a speech in Virden saying the conflict was becoming a “race war.”

Derek Nepinak, Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, called Pallister’s comments “divisive” and accused him of perpetuating misunderstandings about the issue.

“This issue is about indigenous rights that are protected in the constitution, the very constitution that creates the legitimacy of any provincial government. So when he’s challenging indigenous rights, he’s challenging the very foundation upon which the province of Manitoba exists,” he said.

In Manitoba, non-indigenous hunters are not allowed to hunt at night. Indigenous hunters are allowed -- supported by a Supreme Court of Canada ruling -- subject to safety restrictions.

READ MORE: 'It's becoming a race war': Pallister on night hunting issue

On Jan. 16, Pallister was recorded speaking at a meeting with 60 to 70 Conservatives, CJ Radio reporter Heather Reimer told CTV News.

"Young indigenous guys going out and shootin' a bunch of moose 'cause they can, 'cause they say it's their right, doesn't make any sense to me," Pallister said. "This is a poor practice. A dumb practice ... It should stop.”

Liberal MLA Judy Klassen called that comment “upsetting.”

“He needs to apologize, and the stereotypes that he’s going along the lines of, is not right. We’re trying to forge a better Manitoba,” she said.

Despite the premier’s comments, Nepinak said the AMC has a good working relationship with the provincial bureaucracy, and would continue to provide forums for discussion. Any solution, however, would need to recognize indigenous rights and self-determination, he said.

READ MORE: Manitoba minister won't say whether ban on night hunting is on the table

The Manitoba government has not said whether it will ban indigenous hunting at night, something some municipal leaders in western Manitoba have called for.

Sustainable development Minister Cathy Cox met with reeves from the area on Tuesday to tell them that the government plans to bring both sites together to work out an agreement.

"We want to address safe hunting here in the province in Manitoba, and also sustainability of our big-game population," Cox said, adding a date had not been set for the meeting.

With files from CTV Winnipeg's Michelle Gerwing and The Canadian Press