

CTV Winnipeg





A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with intimate images of a girl that were shared online.

Winnipeg police said they were contacted by a female youth on Sept. 18 who told them that intimate images of her had been posted on social media. She said the images had been taken about one month earlier.

On Oct. 23, officers reviewed a Cybertip report and were able to confirm the images had been shared.

On Monday, the 17-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with distributing an intimate image without consent.

You can submit tips regarding online sexual exploitation of children at Cybertip.ca