Featured
Investigation clears RCMP officers after Anola standoff
The investigation unit says the officers responded appropriately and did everything possible to negotiate a peaceful surrender. (File Image)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 8, 2017 3:28PM CST
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has cleared RCMP officers in the death of a 45-year-old man following a standoff near Anola.
The IIU says Mounties went to a home on January 6th after receiving a report of an armed man who had sent dozens of text messages to his estranged wife that threatened her and any police who came for him.
Officers negotiated with the man throughout the night but were unable to convince him to surrender.
They entered the home to find the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The investigation unit says the officers responded appropriately and did everything possible to negotiate a peaceful surrender.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Manitoba premier won't say how he communicates with staff while in Costa Rica
- Policy that bars passport offices from helping disabled applicants under review
- Investigation clears RCMP officers after Anola standoff
- Remains of Manitoban First World War soldier found in France
- Gary Doer to swing axe for Alberta's softwood lumber industry