

The Canadian Press





The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has cleared RCMP officers in the death of a 45-year-old man following a standoff near Anola.

The IIU says Mounties went to a home on January 6th after receiving a report of an armed man who had sent dozens of text messages to his estranged wife that threatened her and any police who came for him.

Officers negotiated with the man throughout the night but were unable to convince him to surrender.

They entered the home to find the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation unit says the officers responded appropriately and did everything possible to negotiate a peaceful surrender.