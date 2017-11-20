

CTV Winnipeg





A school in Clandeboye was put on lockdown early Monday morning while Selkirk RCMP conducted an investigation.



Police said around 11 a.m. there was a sighting of a stolen pickup truck reported to have a firearm and knife inside. The truck was stolen Sunday night.



RCMP’s Police Dog Services assisted in the investigation. Police said as a safety precaution the school was placed under a lockdown.



Around 1:30 p.m. police found the stolen truck and driver after hearing it was traveling in the Petersfield area, including on a creek.



A 29-year-old man from the RM of St. Andrews is in custody with charges pending.