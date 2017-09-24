

CTV Winnipeg





An investigation by Winnipeg Police has led to numerous road closures in the Kildonan Crossing area.

The Winnipeg Police Service says Traffic Collision Investigators are currently on scene at Talbot Ave. and Panet Rd. following a suspicious incident early Sunday morning.

The following road closures are in effect:

Panet Rd. from Regent Ave. west to Reenders Dr.

Talbot Ave. west of Panet Rd.

No access into the shopping centre from Talbot Ave. And Panet Rd.

Police say the roads will be re-opened once the investigation is complete.

More to come.