Investors Group is the latest large employer in Winnipeg to announce layoffs.

President and CEO Jeff Carney said 30 people in Winnipeg will lose their jobs, part of a company-wide cut of 80 positions across Canada.

The cuts are being made in order to ensure the company can be competitive, said Carney.

“There are structural changes going on, with so much digital expansion and creativity and new models that are coming into play. And so we’ve got to be in touch with all of those things while we’re running our core business,” he said.

“So we’re just reallocating resources to continue to make sure all of our associates have a long-term opportunity with our company, and that’s really the job of a CEO.”

Investors Group employs around 2,300 people in Winnipeg, said Carney.

Last month, Great-West Lifeco announced it would cut 1,500 positions -- 13 per cent of its workforce -- over the next two years in response to changing technology and customer expectations. Great-West Lifeco and Investors Group are both owned by Power Financial Corporation.

Also in April, Manitoba Hydro announced it was offering buy-outs in order to cut 900 jobs.

In March, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority announced it has been asked by the provincial government to cut its management positions by 15 per cent.