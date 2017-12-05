IOC suspends Russian Olympic committee, will allow athletes to compete as neutrals



The Associated Press





LAUSANNE, Switzerland - The IOC has suspended the Russian Olympic committee, but will allow athletes from the country to compete as neutrals at the Pyeongchang Games. The IOC has also imposed a lifetime Olympic ban on Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, the organizer of soccer's 2018 World Cup.

More coming.The International Olympic Committee says Russian athletes will be able to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics as neutrals.

The IOC, which also suspended the Russian Olympic committee and IOC member Alexander Zhukov, says some competitors will be invited to participate as an "Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR)" without their national flag or anthem.

Russia could refuse the offer and boycott the games.

International Olympic Committee, IOC, Medical and Scientific Director, Richard Budgett, speaks during a press conference in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said it would be humiliating for Russia to compete without national symbols.

The IOC also imposed a fine of $15 million on the Russian Olympic committee.

Developing story...