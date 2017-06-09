

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Ultima Foods is recalling seven Iogo yogurt products because they may contain pieces of plastic.

The company says the affected items have been sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

The recalled products include six 93-millilitre Iogo Nano packs of strawberry, raspberry, vanilla and banana drinkable yogurt.

They also include one-litre Iogo smoothie protein packs with mango, strawberry-raspberry and strawberry flavours.

The affected products include:

iögo nanö Raspberry Drinkable Yogurt, sold in a six-pack of 93 ml bottles

iögo nanö Vanilla Drinkable Yogurt, sold in a six-pack of 93 ml bottles

iögo nanö Banana Drinkable Yogurt, sold in a six-pack of 93 ml bottles

iögo Smoothie Mango Yogurt Based Drink, sold in a 1L bottle

iögo Smoothie Strawberry-Raspberry Yogurt Based Drink, sold in a 1L bottle

iögo Protein Strawberry Protein Yogurt Based Drink, sold in a 1L bottle

Product codes for the affected products can be found on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) website.

Ultima triggered the recall and the CFIA is now investigating.

The CFIA says the investigation may result in more recalls.

The agency says there have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of the yogurt.