The attempted murder trial of accused letter bomber Guido Amsel resumed Monday.

Court heard expert testimony about three bombs sent to two law offices and an auto shop in 2015.

The first was a voice recorder sent to River Avenue, where lawyer Maria Mitousis worked and was hurt, eventually losing her right hand. Another was sent to an automotive shop on Washington Avenue with Guido Amsel's ex-wife Iris's name on it, the third was an electronic greeting card sent to a law firm on Stradbrook Avenue.

Nigel Hearns, a forensic chemist who specializes in explosives, told court triacetone triperoxide, known as TATP, was the only explosive substance found at the three scenes.

Hearns said TATP can be made with household ingredients and is an explosive encountered internationally in acts of terrorism and bombing incidents.

"It is a high results explosive," said Nigel Hearns.

He studied fragments from each of the scenes and told court the way materials had been damaged showed characteristics of an explosion.

The crown also questioned Hearns about an explosion in 2013 at Iris Amsel's home in St. Clements.

"It must have been significant pressure ... a big blast," said Hearns.

He said while TATP was detected the residue could not be confirmed, which can be possible because TATP is sensitive, can dissipate and must be preserved quickly.

When the defence took its turn asking questions with the forensic chemist, it pointed out that while TATP was identified at the three locations, Hearns did not perform a chemical comparison to say if it was the same mixture.

The defence also asked the expert about different materials, like plastic and metal, in a device sent through the mail, and their potential to cause various degrees of injury.

Guido Amsel has pleaded not guilty to all charges.