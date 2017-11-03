

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP says they’ve noticed a troubling trend in motor vehicle accidents in the province.

The Mounties say they have responded to several fatal accidents where the victims were not wearing their seatbelt and were ejected from the vehicle.

RCMP reviewed all fatal collisions in Manitoba between Jan. 1 and Nov. 2, and they determined that seatbelt use was a casual factor in more than half of the deaths, at 52 per cent.

“It is tragic that we are seeing such a high number of fatalities due to the lack of seatbelt use,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre, an RCMP spokesperson. “This year, we have already seen 33 people lose their lives because they weren’t wearing a seatbelt. Vehicles are designed and engineered with a life space that will protect occupants in a collision, but it only works if you are wearing your seatbelt.”

The RCMP is reminding drivers and passengers to always wear their seatbelts, regardless of where you are going or what the speed limit is.