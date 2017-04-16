Teri McKay was driving home from a relative’s place on Friday afternoon with her 18-year-old niece and 10-year-old grandson when she saw something on Selkirk Avenue that didn’t look right.

“What I had seen was a man holding onto a child while a child was struggling,” said McKay. “So I slowed down my car and my niece, who was in the passenger seat, decided to yell out and told him to let go of the boy.”

“I think it stunned him because he (the man) did respond,” said McKay. “He said the boy was on his roof and that he had called the cops.”

McKay told the man she was going to call police to confirm his story.

Before she could make the call, McKay said the boy got loose from the man’s grip and started running. McKay said the man chased the boy and so she decided to try and follow them both in her vehicle.

She later saw the man without the boy on a nearby street, but because the boy was no longer with him, she decided to go home.

McKay said she called police and gave a statement to officers.

“It really bothered me,” said McKay. “It resonated with me and stayed with me.”

“When I saw this happening, I thought, ‘That could be my grandson.’”

On Saturday, Winnipeg police said officers responded to the area around 3:25 p.m. Friday.

Police said a boy was walking in the area of Selkirk Avenue and Parr Street when he was confronted by a man. Officers said the suspect grabbed the boy and attempted to drag him away.

Police said the boy eventually managed to get home safely and wasn’t physically hurt.

The boy’s family told CTV News he’s doing fine.

A family member said before the confrontation, the boy went to a store in the North End near his home with a group of friends which included his 13-year-old brother. The family member said the boy became separated from the group and began walking home and that’s when he was confronted by the man.

Police conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to identify the man.

Officers said the man is described in his 40s, balding, with a medium build, wearing reading glasses, a grey-coloured shirt, grey and orange-coloured jacket, blue jeans and white/grey-coloured shoes.

Anyone with information can call the Winnipeg Police Service 204-986-6219 or contact Crime Stoppers.