The image in this story may be difficult to view

A baby girl born with a rare brain defect to a Syrian refugee in Winnipeg is fighting to survive against the odds, her mother said.

Speaking through an interpreter in an interview with CTV News, Safaa said 5-month-old Ebrar was born with a condition that caused part of her brain to be outside her head.

Last week doctors performed a delicate surgery on Ebrar.

"It’s a miracle she's alive,” said Safaa. “The operation was successfully done, but until now there's no change no movement or anything from my daughter."

Safaa said how well Ebrar is recovering is unclear, and she still hasn't opened her eyes.

The 31-year old came to Winnipeg as a refugee from Syria with three children. Her niece Miryam had been badly burned in a bombing, and her nephews got separated from their parents.

READ MORE: Syrian refugees caught in bombing desperate to be reunited with family

After months of struggling on her own, Safaa managed to secure a temporary visa for her husband, Ebrar's father Ali, to visit and help the family. He arrived in January.

After escaping war and everything she's been through, Safaa is sad but hopeful.

"They told me this is a very rare situation and they said she'd never be alive, even if you deliver her, but she's still alive," said Safaa.

Safaa and her husband take turns being by baby Ebrar's side every day at Children's Hospital.

Ali has applied for refugee status, and the pair hopes to continue caring for their new extended family, and be together by their daughter's side.

Safaa said she is thankful for the extraordinary care medical staff has given to her and her baby.