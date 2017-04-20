If you recently drove out to the south end of Winnipeg, you may have thought another garbage dump had opened up.

For the past few days, piles and piles of material were building up at a recycling depot on Waverley Street.

"It's an eyesore," said resident Henry Kroger. "It's no different than the geese, and it's a big problem."

It’s a problem that has been building for days. The bins, provided by the City of Winnipeg for recycling, have been full since Monday, but all of the cardboard, boxes and newspapers keep coming.

"It's kind of disheartening, you know?" mused Sharon Bamendine. "When I drove up, I thought, ‘what the heck?’"

It isn't the only depot city crews will have to address. Material is also piling up at a depot near the Pan Am Clinic. That drop-off location wasn’t swimming in quite as much cardboard and newspapers, but people dumped non-recyclables like branches, cigarette packages and even a few toilets.

The city said the issue is due to collection equipment that was taken out of service for repair. A subcontractor was supposed to pick it all up, but they also pick up household recycling carts, which the city said take priority over the depots.

However, the city’s equipment is now back in service. Representatives tell CTV News that in conjunction with the subcontractor, depot collection is ongoing and it expects to be back on schedule by Friday.