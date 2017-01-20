Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said the recent issue of night hunting in the province is “becoming a race war”.

Pallister made the comments Monday in Virden to a crowd of about 60 to 70 Conservatives, CJ Radio reporter Heather Reimer told CTV News.

“This is a poor practice, a dumb practice, an unfair practice. How’s that? Am I mincing my words? It’s just not right. It should stop,” the premier said in an audio recording provided by CJ Radio.

“So what are we doing? We’re organizing. We’re organizing to bring indigenous people together and say the same thing I just said. It’s becoming a race war, and I don’t want that. That’s not in anybody’s best interest. Young, indigenous guys going out and shooting a bunch of moose because they can, because they say it’s their right, doesn’t make any sense… to me.”

This comes after Manitoba Conservation officials said Tuesday there's been an increase in reports of night hunting and dangerous hunting in the province over the past year.

They said nearly 50 cases of night or dangerous hunting are proceeding through the courts, with 14 vehicles and 44 long-barrel rifles and shotguns seized by officers in 2016.

Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox said stepped-up enforcement efforts will continue this year and a public awareness campaign is also planned.

Manitoba NDP MLA Wab Kinew called Pallister’s comments ‘irresponsible’.

“The premier pits neighbour against neighbour, and then he takes off to Cost Rica. That’s not leadership.”

Kinew said he raised the issue with the Manitoba premier directly months ago.

“I said there’s a path forward, here. There are reasonable people on every side,” he said. “The path forward is to bring people together, get them talking, and find a solution that works for everyone.”

When asked about his comments, Pallister provided a statement to CTV News, saying consultations show there is shared concern about the issue, including in First Nation communities.

“Tensions have escalated and we remain concerned about the risk of vigilante behavior,” the statement read.

“Our government is pursuing a consultative process which will include all parties to this issue in order to ensure that public safety and wildlife conservation are at the center of any enhanced enforcement initiatives intended to curtail this dangerous practice. Safety and sustainability must remain our paramount focus.”