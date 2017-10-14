A breakfast Saturday morning honoured two Manitoba survivors of the Las Vegas shooting that occurred on Oct. 1.

Chicken Chef on Portage Ave hosted a Super Hero and Princess Breakfast to raise money for Jody Ansell and Jan Lambourne.

Chicken Chef Owner Lori Lucas said the event was created to show the women they weren’t alone and Winnipeggers are here to support them.

“That’s the support that they need, and they need to feel,” said Lucas.

Lucas said the goal is to raise $8,000 to be split between the two women.

The breakfast featured a 50/50 draw, silent auction and money from every stack of pancakes sold going to the women.

Jody Ansell attended the breakfast with close family and friends.

Ansell said the support from the community has been overwhelming.

“Just having so many people comforting me just to know that there’s people out there that love me and are happy that I’m here. It’s incredible.”

Ansell’s close friend Felecia Mason drove overnight from Alberta to be with her friend for the event.

“That fact that there’s people who go out of their way to organize such an event. It’s heartwarming,” said Mason. “It’s absolutely wonderful to see the support from the community.”

Ansell said this past year was the third time she has attended the country music festival, and despite having a lot of anxiety right now she’s not going to stop living her life.

Lori Lucas said she hopes this event helps the women cope going forward.

“When they’re having a bad day, hopefully when they’re reliving those moments they can get a flash back of what we’re doing and of all the people that genuinely care for them.”