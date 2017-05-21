

CTV Winnipeg





Police are investigating reports of vandalism at Brookside Cemetery after approximately 80 gravestones were knocked over.

Some of them are cracked, others had pieces broken off.

Shelly Chartrand’s father, uncle and aunt are all buried in Brookside Cemetery.

“Ever since I heard about it on the news, it’s just been bothering me, so that’s why I came out here to make sure that my family’s stones are safe,” she said.

None of her family’s graves were vandalized, but she said her heart goes out to the families of those that were.

“I don’t know what they’re thinking to do this, ‘cause the people who are here are all passed on. They’re not harming anybody in the world. So, for someone to come in here and vandalize the memory of what we have of them left is just terrible.”

The city, which owns the cemetery, is urging visitors and monument owners to not attempt to repair the damaged headstones. Doing so could result in injury or further damage, the city said.

The city will examine the damage this week and then begin repairs.

Winnipeg police have no suspects at this point.

They're asking anyone with information to contact them.