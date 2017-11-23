Transit riders worry they could see more packed buses passing people at bus stops by after hearing of city plans to reduce service on some bus routes.

On Wednesday, Mayor Brian Bowman released the City of Winnipeg’s 2018 draft budget.

Service reductions are planned as part of a strategy to address a deficit in the transit budget.

The reductions are slated for mainly off peak hours, on 23 routes that see fewer riders.

But for transit users like Andrew Haskiewicz, who takes the bus to and from work every day, the proposed reductions are concerning.

“It’s mind boggling to me. We’re a city that continues to grow, but they’re cutting routes,” said Haskiewicz.

Haskiewicz said his ride home on the 40 is usually at capacity by the time it reaches Main Street and McDermott Avenue, meaning some passengers are regularly passed up.

“I was raised to be mindful of other people,” said Haskiewicz.

“And when we’re not able to pick people up, it’s really hard for me to see that.”

Haskiewicz told CTV News he’d like to see the daily commute leave fewer people out in the cold, and hoped the city would work to address issues with the current transit system.

“We should be adding more routes, and trying to keep everyone mobile.”

The proposed cuts are also concerning for transit advocate Joseph Kornelsen, who told CTV News they could push even more riders to already busy routes.

“So in the suburbs you just see less frequency, and in the centre of the city you just see overcrowded buses,” said Kornelsen.

“That’s how you experience cuts like this.”

The local Amalgamated Transit Union acknowledged that overcrowded buses are something it feels is an issue in the city, along with people being passed up on busy routes.

“The overcrowded buses that are out there right now, they will be worse off then,” said acting union president Aleem Chaudhary.

“And what happens is that those people get really irritated when they’re passed by, and who do they take it out on? The driver.”

According to the City of Winnipeg, Winnipeg Transit operates a total of 6476 trips, servicing over 5200 bus stops every day.

When buses are at capacity, transit operators will notify the control centre that they are no longer able to pick up passengers.

Inspectors monitor those reports and make adjustments to the schedule, or send out extra resources when available.

In 2016, the city received 13610 notifications of full buses and bus stop pass-ups.

Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31 of this year, the city received 12019 such notifications.