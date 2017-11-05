The air is cool and there's snow on the ground, yet some road construction projects in Winnipeg haven't been completed.

“There's construction everywhere and it’s taking forever to get done,” said motorist Matt Santos.

CTV News has learned some construction projects in Winnipeg will not be completed this fall and will be suspended over the winter.

“The City has had a busy and productive construction season with over 150 construction projects undertaken with a significant investment in Winnipeg’s roads, back lanes and sidewalks,” city spokesperson Lisa Fraser said in an email to CTV News on Sunday.

“The majority of work has been completed, however some projects will be carried over to next year,” she said.

Fraser said the city normally plans to have renewal work completed within one construction season, but it’s not uncommon for some projects to be carried over to the next season for various reasons.

CTV News spoke with motorists on Donald Street. Some said they wonder how holding projects will impact traffic over the next several months.

"It’s very slow. It was down to one lane on Main Street too, so we came this way, but it’s very slow," said driver Kirsten Kettler.

"I guess we'll see. It will be inconvenient,” said Dawn Isaac.

Rob Kosior lives near a construction project on Ellice Avenue and commutes to work on his bike.

“I definitely get very nervous around it [construction]. I've had a few close calls,” said Kosior.

Kosior's said he’s had to get off his bike and walk it around narrow sites because he didn't feel safe in the past.

On the upside, he said there are ways around construction.

"I know this can be a very congested intersection at times, hopefully everyone is able to get around safely, but finding alternative modes of taking public transit of cycling is a way to get around that for now...."

The city didn't specify which projects will be affected but did say the ones on hold will be left safe and passable.

Gloria Matskiw minds snow more than a construction project on her commute because she said the city is working to make improvements.

"It is what it is,” said Matskiw.

“Winnipeggers can be assured that any projects that couldn’t be completed this season and had to be suspended over the winter will resume and be completed next year,” said city spokesperson, Lisa Fraser.