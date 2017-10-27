A forensics officer assigned with collecting debris following an explosion at a law office in July 2015 took the stand this morning in the Guido Amsel trial.

Patrol sergeant Kelly Takatch told court it took him around an hour to collect all the pieces of the yellow note sent with the bomb which seriously injured Winnipeg lawyer Maria Mitousis.

Takatch told court he later pieced together the note back at the Public Safety Building.

"It was like a jigsaw puzzle, I guess," said Takatch. "Trying to make sense of the note."

Takatch also testified officers initially paid very little attention to an orange and purple pouch on Mitousis's desk which court heard the device arrived in and tested positive for an explosive substance.

Takatch told court officers were busy collecting "thousands of pieces" of debris off the floor before turning their attention to the desk.

"The amount of debris and the amount of evidence which needed to be collected was overwhelming," Takatch told court.

Takatch said he never touched the pouch or handled it.

Amsel has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges after letter bombs were sent to two law offices and Amsel's ex-wife's workplace.

Source: Court Exhibit