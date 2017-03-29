A Manitoba woman, who discovered the remains of dead animals over the weekend south of Brandon, said finding the mutilated animals was horrifying.

On Tuesday, RCMP said they were investigating two cases of cruelty to animals involving a dead goat and a miniature pony. Both animals had their ears removed and the goat had its back legs tied up.

Then later, officers said three coyotes and a raccoon were found dead in a ditch near where the pony was found. These animals also had their ears removed.

"It was quite disturbing, it was pretty close to home," said Heather Eagle Bears, who found the pony and goat.

Eagle Bears, a retired hobby farmer, said she understands animals eventually die, but is troubled by the person(s) who would choose to hurt an animal in such a cruel way.

"I've never seen anything like this before," said Const. Tyler Schryvers with the Brandon RCMP.

Police believe the animals may have been placed on the road some time ago. However, they do not know exactly when, or what the motive behind the mutilation.

RCMP ask anyone with information in relation to this investigation to contact Brandon RCMP at 204-726-7519 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers.