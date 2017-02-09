

Sarolta Saskiw, CTV Winnipeg





A group of Manitoba teens are trying to save their hamlet’s arena, after learning the facility is in threat of being closed down.

Inwood – which is about 80 kilometres north of Winnipeg – has a population of around 200 people.

The only rink in the area has been struggling to stay open, as maintenance costs increase and the arena is not used often.

“It’s the lack of people coming out and using it,” said Christopher Mott, who volunteers to make the ice for the rink and maintain the facility. “Costs are going up, and it’s harder to keep the doors open and the lights on.”

The 17-year-old and some of his friends, who also use the rink to play pick-up hockey, have started a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to keep the arena open.

“It would be a huge loss to the community,” Mott explained. “Not only that, but you would have to go to another community to use a rink, which not a lot of people would do.”

Inwood Arena board member Henry Hendrickson said the arena was busy every day 20 years ago. However, it has seen less and less activity in recent years, as people have moved away from the hamlet.

“The only reason there is ice in that arena is because of Christopher. He has been phenomenal for that rink,” Hendrickson said, giving credit to Mott’s efforts in keeping the rink alive.

He added that losing the rink would be a major loss for the community.

“It puts us one more step closer to becoming a ghost town,” he said.

The Inwood curling rink was closed down more than a decade ago, due to the high cost of running the building. Now it sits next to the hockey arena, boarded up and not used.

To help with funding efforts, Hendrickson is hosting a tennis ball hockey tournament at the rink Feb. 17 and 18. He said people can call or text him at 204-886-7805 if they are interested in joining.