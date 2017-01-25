

Katherine Dow, CTV Winnipeg





A stop at a River Heights elementary school and a town hall meeting are on the books for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to Winnipeg Thursday.

The day’s plan was released on Trudeau’s website.

He is scheduled to stop by Robert H. Smith School to visit students at 1 p.m. He’ll then hold a town hall, question and answer-style meeting at the Caboto Centre at 3:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister’s stop in Winnipeg is one in a series of cross-Canada town hall meetings. He faced a series of tough questions during a town hall in Calgary Wednesday about his stance on oilsands.