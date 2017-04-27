Featured
Jason Desmarais found safe
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 3:45PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, May 6, 2017 3:12PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service said a 33-year-old man who went missing nearly two weeks ago has been found safe.
Jason Desmarais was reported missing on April 24, having been last seen in the West End area.
On Saturday, police said contact has been made with Desmarais and the people who reported him missing are no longer concerned for his well-being.