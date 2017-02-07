Featured
Jets forward Drew Stafford set to return, defenceman Myers out another 6-8 weeks
Stafford, who missed six games with a lower-body injury, skated at morning practice and was expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's home game against the Minnesota Wild. (John Woods/ The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 3:20PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 7, 2017 3:31PM CST
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets received mixed news on the injury front Tuesday, as forward Drew Stafford was cleared to return, while defenceman Tyler Myers will miss at least six more weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury.
Myers, meanwhile, underwent surgery Monday. The six-foot-eight blue-liner, who underwent hip and knee procedures in the off-season, has played in only 11 games this season.
"The expectation is that if it's a normal (six-to-eight week) rehab, that he's a full player (when he returns)," said head coach Paul Maurice. "We won't need two weeks after that (to) condition him back to shape. Part of his rehab means that if he gets to that window and all goes well, then he'll be back in our lineup at that time."
Entering Tuesday's games, the Jets were in 10th place in the Western Conference standings with a 25-26-4 record.
The Jets also assigned forward Brandon Tanev to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.
