Jets goalie Pavelec likely done for season after arthroscopic knee surgery
Winnipeg Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec (31) blocks a shot by New York Rangers right wing Martin St. Louis (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 4:22PM CST
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Ondrej Pavelec has undergone knee surgery and is likely out for the rest of the season.
Jets coach Paul Maurice told reporters Monday that Pavelec had arthroscopic surgery on his injured knee. He said the standard recovery time for the procedure is two-to-three weeks, but it could be longer for a goalie.
The Jets have five weeks left in their regular season, starting with a game Monday night against visiting San Jose.
Pavelec stared this season in the minors but was called up when the young goaltending tandem of Connor Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson failed to provide consistent results.
Pavelec posted a 4-4 record this season with an .888 save percentage and 3.55 goals-against average.
The veteran from Kladno, Czech Republic, has played his entire season with the Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise, posting a career 152-158-47 record with a 2.87 GAA and a .907 save percentage
