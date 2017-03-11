Featured
Jets recall defenceman Julian Melchiori from AHL's Manitoba Moose
The Winnipeg Jets have recalled defenceman Julian Melchiori from the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis. (Source: Winnipeg Jets)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 10:29AM CST
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have recalled defenceman Julian Melchiori from the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis.
The team announced the move Saturday morning.
Melchiori, 25, has played five games with Winnipeg this season and 40 games for the Manitoba Moose, recording eight points (two goals, six assists) and 18 penalty minutes.
Last season Melchiori played in 11 games with the Jets and 62 games with the Moose registering seven points.
The Jets selected Melchiori in the third round, 87th overall at the 2010 draft.
Winnipeg hosts the Calgary Flames Saturday night.
