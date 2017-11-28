

CTV Winnipeg





After a slow start the Winnipeg Jets fired off seven straight goals to down the Minnesota Wild 7-2 Monday night.

Down two goals early in the first, Joel Armia and Mark Scheifele scored to tie the game before the end of the first period.

It was all Winnipeg in the final 40 minutes. Seven different Jets scored their seven goals including Blake Wheeler who was skating in his 500th game as a Winnipeg Jet.

The win pulls Winnipeg within two points of St. Louis and the Central Division lead.

Winnipeg now moves to Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday.