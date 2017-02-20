Featured
Jets' Trouba suspended two games for elbow to the head of Senators' Stone
Ottawa Senators' Mark Stone (61) is hit hard by Winnipeg Jets' Jacob Trouba (8) during third period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on, Sunday, February 19, 2017. The NHL has suspended Winnipeg Jets defenceman Trouba for two games for an illegal check to the head of Ottawa forward Stone. (Source: Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 4:07PM CST
NEW YORK -- The NHL has suspended Winnipeg Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba for two games for an illegal check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Mark Stone.
The incident occurred at 6:42 of the third period of Winnipeg's 3-2 win in Ottawa on Sunday. Stone had just made a pass in the Winnipeg zone when Trouba hit him with an open-ice elbow to the head.
Stone did not return to the game but has travelled with the Senators for their upcoming road trip. Trouba was assessed a minor penalty for illegal check to the head on the play.
A first-time offender, Trouba will forfeit US$33,333.34 in salary.
He will miss Winnipeg's games Tuesday in Toronto and Feb. 28 at home to Minnesota. He will be eligible to return when Winnipeg hosts St. Louis on March 3.
