The University of Winnipeg announced it plans to cut a number of positions and eliminate some of its sports teams in order to balance the books.

The school’s Board of Regents approved its operating budget for 2017-2018 on Monday. It said by taking these cost cutting measures the university will save $3.7 million.

PERSONNEL CHANGES:

  • Management restructuring has eliminated 4.5 senior positions which will remain vacant
  • Dean of Science, Dean of Kinesiology and Director of Global College positions will be filled by internal candidates on an acting basis for fiscal year
  • New tenure track faculty hires are extremely limited, resulting in approximately five fewer faculty positions compared to last year
  • Salaries for non-unionized staff frozen for 2017 and 2018 – around 100 positions – including the senior executive team
  • Voluntary Days Without Pay program for staff provides $120,000 in payroll savings
  • Numerous support staff positions will remain vacant this year in order to achieve budgeted targets

SPORTS TEAMS ELIMINATED:

  • Men’s baseball
  • Men’s and women’s wrestling

The school said men’s soccer is on pause for 2017-2018 year.

The U of W said in a release that it “receives a much smaller annual operating grant per student from the province than any other Manitoba university.” According to the school, it has to operate with $42 to $57 million less in revenue per year.