

CTV Winnipeg





The University of Winnipeg announced it plans to cut a number of positions and eliminate some of its sports teams in order to balance the books.

The school’s Board of Regents approved its operating budget for 2017-2018 on Monday. It said by taking these cost cutting measures the university will save $3.7 million.

PERSONNEL CHANGES:

Management restructuring has eliminated 4.5 senior positions which will remain vacant

Dean of Science, Dean of Kinesiology and Director of Global College positions will be filled by internal candidates on an acting basis for fiscal year

New tenure track faculty hires are extremely limited, resulting in approximately five fewer faculty positions compared to last year

Salaries for non-unionized staff frozen for 2017 and 2018 – around 100 positions – including the senior executive team

Voluntary Days Without Pay program for staff provides $120,000 in payroll savings

Numerous support staff positions will remain vacant this year in order to achieve budgeted targets

SPORTS TEAMS ELIMINATED:

Men’s baseball

Men’s and women’s wrestling

The school said men’s soccer is on pause for 2017-2018 year.

The U of W said in a release that it “receives a much smaller annual operating grant per student from the province than any other Manitoba university.” According to the school, it has to operate with $42 to $57 million less in revenue per year.