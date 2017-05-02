Featured
Job cuts, sports teams eliminated in University of Winnipeg restructuring
The U of W said in a release that it “receives a much smaller annual operating grant per student from the province than any other Manitoba university.” (File Photo)
Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017 1:29PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, May 2, 2017 2:05PM CST
The University of Winnipeg announced it plans to cut a number of positions and eliminate some of its sports teams in order to balance the books.
The school’s Board of Regents approved its operating budget for 2017-2018 on Monday. It said by taking these cost cutting measures the university will save $3.7 million.
PERSONNEL CHANGES:
- Management restructuring has eliminated 4.5 senior positions which will remain vacant
- Dean of Science, Dean of Kinesiology and Director of Global College positions will be filled by internal candidates on an acting basis for fiscal year
- New tenure track faculty hires are extremely limited, resulting in approximately five fewer faculty positions compared to last year
- Salaries for non-unionized staff frozen for 2017 and 2018 – around 100 positions – including the senior executive team
- Voluntary Days Without Pay program for staff provides $120,000 in payroll savings
- Numerous support staff positions will remain vacant this year in order to achieve budgeted targets
SPORTS TEAMS ELIMINATED:
- Men’s baseball
- Men’s and women’s wrestling
The school said men’s soccer is on pause for 2017-2018 year.
The U of W said in a release that it “receives a much smaller annual operating grant per student from the province than any other Manitoba university.” According to the school, it has to operate with $42 to $57 million less in revenue per year.
