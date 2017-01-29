Featured
Jones bumped into semi-final by Englot at Manitoba Scotties
Jennifer Jones’ St. Vital foursome will have to the take the long road to get into the championship game at the Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Published Sunday, January 29, 2017 11:08AM CST
The 2014 Olympic gold medallist was defeated 9-5 in nine ends by Michelle Englot of the Granite Curling Club in the 1-1 page playoff game Saturday night at Eric Coy Arena in Charleswood.
Jones gave up steals in the fifth and sixth ends and allowed Englot to score a steal of two in the seventh end.
Englot moves to Sunday’s final at 3 p.m.
Jones meets Darcy Robertson at 9 a.m. in the semi-final. The winner will face Englot in the final.
