Jordin’s Wish Play Park opens in Norway House Cree Nation
The park was named in honour of eight-year-old Jordin Bailey, a member of the NHCN who passed away due to inoperable brain cancer. (Source: NHCN Communications)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 3:24PM CST
Norway House Cree Nation officially opened the Jordin’s Wish Play Park Friday morning.
The park was named in honour of eight-year-old Jordin Bailey, a member of the NHCN who passed away due to inoperable brain cancer. Prior to her death, Bailey requested to have a playground built in her neighbourhood in Niska View.
“Jordin was an amazing little girl who was a leader in her own way, she brought a playground structure for her friends and other children in the neighbourhood she once lived in,” said Chief Ron Evans in a release.
The Dream Factory, a Manitoba-based charity, contributed financially to the park. The rest of the cost was covered by NHCN’s local trust fund and community fundraisers.
