Judge reverses ruling that threw out traffic ticket after long trial wait
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 6:56PM CST
A court ruling in Winnipeg may have validated hundreds, even thousands of outstanding traffic tickets.
Last spring, a provincial judge tossed out a school zone speeding ticket over a long wait for trial. The decision had others drivers facing similar delays hoping their cases would be thrown out as well.
Now, Justice Vic Toews has overturned that decision from May, where the judge ruled anything longer than six months for a traffic violation was unreasonable. In this case, it took close to 18 months to go to trial.
In his decision Monday, Toews relied on an 18-month Supreme Court benchmark instead.
"I have re-evaluated the question of whether there has been unreasonable delay. I have come to the conclusion that there has been no unreasonable delay," he wrote.
The driver who was issued the ticket has 30 days to appeal the case.
