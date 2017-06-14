Featured
Judy Klassen resigns interim position to launch Manitoba Liberal leadership run
Klassen became interim leader last fall after former Manitoba Liberal Leader Rana Bokhari stepped down. Klassen is the party's first indigenous female leader. (File image)
Kewatinook MLA Judy Klassen is stepping down as interim leader for the Manitoba Liberal Party in order to launch her own bid for the permanent top job.
The announcement came Tuesday.
In the last provincial election, Klassen took her Kewatinook from NDP cabinet minister Eric Robinson. She is the first Liberal to ever win the seat, which had long been considered an NDP stronghold.
Klassen is the third candidate to join the race, along with Dougald Lamont and Cindy Lamoureux.
Manitoba Liberals will elect their new leader in Winnipeg this October.
