The Mayor of Virden tells CTV News a fire has destroyed two buildings in the town’s historic ‘Exchange District’.

Jeff McConnell said the fire started Saturday morning at a business that sells electronics and quickly spread to another building.

“We can’t have this kind of loss,” he said.

McConnell was at the scene of fire with several residents. He said people are having a hard time dealing with the loss.

“Just devastating,” said McConnell. “Right now feeling a bit numb.”

McConnell said as of 11:30 a.m. the fire was still burning and crews were working to put it out.

Photos from Virden show heavy smoke on 7 Avenue South.

McConnell said the town’s downtown area has a large number of historic buildings and they have been trying to develop policies for people and business owners to maintain them.

A workshop is scheduled with National Shop in October to develop those policies.