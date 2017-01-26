Featured
Justin Trudeau cross-country tour makes stop in Winnipeg
Cameron MacLean, CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 1:44PM CST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues his town hall tour of Canada with a stop in Winnipeg Thursday.
After starting the day in Saskatchewan, speaking at the University of Regina, the prime minister planned to make an address at École Robert H. Smith School on Oak Street in Winnipeg Thursday afternoon.
He’ll then head to the Duckworth Centre in the University of Winnipeg for a town hall meeting at 2:15 p.m. Hundreds of Winnipeggers are expected to attend. The venue had to be changed from the Caboto Centre to accommodate the expected audience.
On Wednesday, Trudeau held a low-key meeting in Saskatoon, discussing his government’s policies on various issues and taking questions from members of the public.
Small group of protesters arrive at University of Winnipeg. They are demanding the PM address the suicide crisis. @CTVNationalNews pic.twitter.com/PgRNYjvBxe— Jill Macyshon (@JillMacyshonCTV) January 26, 2017
