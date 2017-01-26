

Cameron MacLean, CTV Winnipeg





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues his town hall tour of Canada with a stop in Winnipeg Thursday.

After starting the day in Saskatchewan, speaking at the University of Regina, the prime minister planned to make an address at École Robert H. Smith School on Oak Street in Winnipeg Thursday afternoon.

He’ll then head to the Duckworth Centre in the University of Winnipeg for a town hall meeting at 2:15 p.m. Hundreds of Winnipeggers are expected to attend. The venue had to be changed from the Caboto Centre to accommodate the expected audience.

On Wednesday, Trudeau held a low-key meeting in Saskatoon, discussing his government’s policies on various issues and taking questions from members of the public.