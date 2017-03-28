Featured
Justin Trudeau makes stop at Winnipeg child care centre today
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 5:13PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 29, 2017 8:57AM CST
The prime minister is in Winnipeg Wednesday morning.
According to Justin Trudeau’s official website, he will visit the YMCA-YWCA’s South Y child care centre Wednesday morning at 10:45 a.m.
The itinerary said the prime minister will be talking about the child care investments announced in last week’s federal budget.
Trudeau will make another appearance in Saskatoon later that day at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- When a Juno doesn't pay the bills: 5-time nominee moonlights as a school teacher
- Hudson and Humphrey "doing great" at Toronto Zoo
- Recall of 'natural' cream for kids' skin problems a cautionary tale for parents: MD
- More dead animals found in ditches with ears removed: Manitoba RCMP
- Philippine leaders in Winnipeg to discuss human rights