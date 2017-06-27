Featured
Kapyong Barracks deal on the horizon?
The federal government and a group of First Nations are negotiating how the Kapyong property should be dispersed. (File Image)
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 8:35AM CST
The City of Winnipeg might have given a sign that a deal over Kapyong Barracks is imminent.
The city issued a request for proposals for preliminary design work to widen Kenaston Boulevard to six lanes and make upgrades to the St. James Bridge.
The federal government and a group of First Nations are negotiating how the Kapyong property should be dispersed. Once complete, the city would have access to some of the land required to expand Route 90.
$2.5 million has been set aside for the design work.
Ottawa is in the process of demolishing buildings at the barracks.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Feds extend food subsidy in Churchill amid rail disruption
- Montreal man killed in highway crash near Kenora
- Portion of $41M for new buses could be used for shortfall: transit
- Manitoba Liberals to operate without an interim leader until convention
- 'I wouldn't wish this on anyone': Winnipeg woman recovering after punch in the face