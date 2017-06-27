The City of Winnipeg might have given a sign that a deal over Kapyong Barracks is imminent.

The city issued a request for proposals for preliminary design work to widen Kenaston Boulevard to six lanes and make upgrades to the St. James Bridge.

The federal government and a group of First Nations are negotiating how the Kapyong property should be dispersed. Once complete, the city would have access to some of the land required to expand Route 90.

$2.5 million has been set aside for the design work.

Ottawa is in the process of demolishing buildings at the barracks.