Sam Katz and Phil Sheegl’s lawyer said he has proof the two men did not take payoffs connected to Winnipeg’s police headquarters building.

In court filings made by RCMP investigating the scandal, the Mounties alleged Sheegl, the city’s former chief administrative officer, received $200,000 from Caspian owner Armik Babakhanians, and that Sheegl split the money with Katz.

Caspian won the bid to construct the police station, a project that is now close to $80 million over budget.

However, Katz and Sheegl’s lawyer Robert Tapper maintained the funds are connected to a land deal in Arizona.

Tapper provided CTV News with a cheque to Sam Katz for $127,000 he said was given to the former mayor by Babakhanins.

Tapper said a portion of the money was shared with Sheegl as part of an agreement between the three men.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.