Former Mayor Sam Katz said he would change one aspect of a deal involving the owner of Caspian Construction.

As part of an ongoing fraud investigation, RCMP allege in court documents that Caspian’s owner Armik Babakhanians gave former city CAO Phil Sheegl a $200,000 commission and that Sheegl split the money with Katz. Caspian was awarded the contract to build the Graham Avenue police station, a project that went nearly $80 million dollars over budget.

Speaking for the first time since the latest allegations surfaced, Katz reiterated what his lawyer has said in the past, the money from Babakhanians was for a land deal in Arizona.

"Just to put some facts on the table, wasn't in business with anybody, basically had an investment in some property which was sold and that is really the end of that," Katz said Thursday.

But the former mayor also said looking back, he would have done things differently.

“In retrospect I probably should not have allowed the sale to take place prior to that, there's no question about that, that would have been a smarter thing to do, but I wasn't directly involved in the real estate. I was an investor, so you go with the punches."

Katz says he’s had no communication with RCMP.

No charges have been filed and none of the allegations have been tested in court