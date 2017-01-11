

CTV Winnipeg





A Kenora man, well known for his salute at Winnipeg Jets games, may receive special recognition from his hometown.

Kenora city council is looking at renaming McQuillan Street to 'Kroppy's Lane', in honour of Jets’ superfan Len Kropioski.

According to the recommendation to be adopted at a meeting next week, Kropioski spent countless hours volunteering and coaching youth hockey.

McQuillan is the street that Kroppy used to get to his house.

If passed, the street would be renamed on Hockey Day in Canada in February. It’s the same day the community will hold the first 'Kroppy Cup' pond hockey tournament.

The 98-year old veteran died in October.