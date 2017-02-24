A Kenora restaurant is back up and running one day after a car smashed through the front wall.

Lisa Bell, owner of Bell’s Lake-Vu Motel, said customers and staff stayed late to help clean up after the car crashed into the building Thursday afternoon.

Bell’s husband called some regular customers of theirs who work construction to come assess the damage. The construction workers covered up the hole left in the wall, and staff members stayed until about 10 p.m. cleaning up the mess.

“We’re pretty resilient,” said Bell, adding that she didn’t think they could have gotten back on their feet so quickly without the support of a tightly knit, small-town community.





Bell said the restaurant was full at the time of the crash, with around 40 people inside eating. Four customers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 80s, was uninjured, but a passenger, another elderly woman, was taken to hospital.

“It’s quite a miracle that there were no broken bones or serious injuries,” said Bell.

Police have investigated the incident, but Bell said she didn’t expect them to lay any charges. Bell said a faulty accelerator might have been the cause.

Bell said the driver is a regular customer. "She's really shaken up and she feels awful,” said Bell.

“We'll call her and invite her back and giver her lunch and hopefully make her feel better."

Insurance will cover the cost of repairs, said Bell.

