Two people have been charged after police seized drugs, cash and a handgun from a Rossmere area home.

Police said they searched the house on Halkirk Bay Tuesday at around 7:40 p.m.

Officers said three adults and two children were removed from the home.

During the search, police found 75 grams of cocaine, 82 oxycodone pills, 27 grams of marijuana, $1,413 in cash, a 9 millimetre handgun and 10 shotgun shells.

Officers said Mitchell Stephen, 36, and Nicole Leah Spence, 30, both from Winnipeg, were charged with a number of drug and weapon related offences.