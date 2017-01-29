

Cameron MacLean, CTV Winnipeg





Neighbours and users of the Kilcona Park are growling over the amount of unclaimed dog poop left on the ground.

The president of the Kilcona Park Dog Community wrote an open letter to dog owners, scolding those who refuse to clean up after their pets, despite the fact that the group has set up six bag dispensers around the park.

Donna Henry said in the letter that the KPDC, with the help of its sponsor Royal LePage Prime, has purchased 82,000 bags, at considerable cost and effort, and they might have to rethink those efforts if people aren’t going to use the bags.

She also said the mess threatens to undermine the group’s lobbying efforts to get North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty’s support for an expansion of the off-leash dog area.

“Most people who go to the park are responsible dog owners and they do pick up after their dogs, but we need to work together as a community to make sure everyone is picking up,” Henry told CTV News.

According to the Responsible Pet Ownership bylaw, dog owners could be fined up to $400 for failing to pick up after their pet.

The group’s board of directors has planned to sponsor a spring cleanup of the park in April or May, but only if members of the dog community are prepared to do their part.