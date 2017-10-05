Manitoba's NDP Leader wants cab owners to be compensated once Uber is allowed in Manitoba.

A proposed law by the Pallister government allows for ride sharing and offloads oversight of the entire industry including taxis to Winnipeg.

Standing with cab owners on the steps of the legislature, Wab Kinew wants changes to the bill including some form of compensation.

He didn't say how much or who would pay for the subsidy.

Kinew also wants provisions in the legislation making sure ride sharing companies like Uber follow the same rules and regulations as taxis.