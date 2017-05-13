

CTV Winnipeg





People living in a St. Vital neighbourhood celebrated 20 years since they returned to their homes following the Flood of the Century in 1997.

That year, a late spring blizzard was disastrous for southern Manitoba.

The Red River Floodway was put into work, but dikes were still needed.

Winnipeg Mayor Susan Thompson called a state of emergency. Homes were evacuated, including in St. Vital.

Ted Bock remembers it took an hour to drive down the street.

"It was, in my world completely unprecedented. It was everybody emptying their house and completely uncertain whether they would see their house in that way again," he said.

Bock says the community banded together and had no shortage of help.

While the water threatened homes on the streets, flood dikes built out of sandbags protected property.

On Saturday, residents gathered in Kingston Park, where a newly-completed play structure was unveiled.

The city contributed $72,000 to upgrade the park, but it saved the iconic "rocket climber" structure.

“It’s one of the really rewarding things in this job, when you get these projects done and then you go back and you see people who were here before we got here this morning and they’ll be here all day,” said St. Vital Coun. Brian Mayes.