Knot expert testifies in re-trial of 1985 murdered teen
Cheryl Holmes, CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 1:05PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 1:15PM CST
A knot expert who examined the twine in the death of Candace Derksen took to the witness stand in court Thursday.
Robert Chisnall determined about 14-feet of plant based twine was used to tie up the 13-year-old victim.
Derksen went missing in November 1984. Her body was found six weeks later frozen and hog-tied inside a plywood shed in an industrial yard.
Chisnall said the twine contained eight knots – none were a sophisticated knot.
The twine was wrapped six times around Derksen’s ankles, four times around her wrists.
Chisnall admitted he touched the twine with his bare hands, no gloves, no face mask and no hairnet.
During cross examination, the defence questioned if any of Chisnall’s DNA could have been transferred to the twine.
The trial is expected to last 34 days.
Mark Edward Grant was convicted of second-degree murder in 2011, but the conviction was overturned two years later when a judge ruled the defence should have been allowed to include evidence that pointed to another possible killer.
