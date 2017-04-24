

CTV Winnipeg





A 58-year-old man has died after a multi-vehicle crash in the RM of La Broquerie.

Around 11:50 a.m. Monday, RCMP said a southbound vehicle on Road 40 East failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 52.

According to police, his vehicle proceeded into the intersection and struck a westbound vehicle being driven by the 58-year-old man, which was pushed into on-coming traffic where he then collided with an eastbound pickup truck.

The 58-year-old driver died at the scene. A 19-year-old driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, a 49-year-old man, was not injured.

All three drivers are from the La Broquerie area.

The 19-year-old has been arrested for criminal negligence causing death and is currently in police custody.

Alcohol or snow conditions were not factors in the crash. RCMP said the deceased was wearing his seatbelt.

Police continue to investigate the collision.